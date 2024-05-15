Top 5 Stories From May 15, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 15, 2024.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that they responded to reports of a small aircraft crash in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road. Read more
The Franklin Rodeo returns to the Williamson County AG Expo Park from May 16-18, 2024. Free parking is available on-site at the AG Expo Park for the event. Read more
Mark and Tammy Mogul have been serving “tiny little donuts” out of a renovated airstream in Franklin since 2018 and are now open in Spring Hill. Read more
Williamson County is known for its friendly faces and delicious food, and what’s more delicious than slow-cooked, smoky BBQ? Read more
In February, a sign for Home Goods was placed at Watson Glenn Shopping Center in Franklin. Read more
