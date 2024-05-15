Top 5 Stories From May 15, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 15, 2024.

1Authorities Respond to Small Aircraft Crash in Williamson County

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that they responded to reports of a small aircraft crash in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road. Read more

25 Things to Know about the Franklin Rodeo 2024

photo by Jim Wood

The Franklin Rodeo returns to the Williamson County AG Expo Park from May 16-18, 2024. Free parking is available on-site at the AG Expo Park for the event. Read more

3Tiny Little Donuts Opens in Spring Hill

photo by Michael Carpenter

Mark and Tammy Mogul have been serving “tiny little donuts” out of a renovated airstream in Franklin since 2018 and are now open in Spring Hill. Read more

4Food Battle – Best BBQ in Williamson County

best bbq

Williamson County is known for its friendly faces and delicious food, and what’s more delicious than slow-cooked, smoky BBQ? Read more

5Home Goods Franklin Sets Open Date

photo by Donna Vissman

In February, a sign for Home Goods was placed at Watson Glenn Shopping Center in Franklin. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here