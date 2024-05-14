Top 5 Stories From May 14, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 14, 2024.
Williamson County is known for its friendly faces and delicious food, and what’s more delicious than slow-cooked, smoky BBQ? Read more
In February, a sign for Home Goods was placed at Watson Glenn Shopping Center in Franklin. Read more
Bailey & Company, a Nashville-based merchant banking platform focused on growth and late-stage healthcare and technology companies, announced the appointment of Tim Scallen as chief executive officer. Read more
Monday, the Tennessee Titans announced that Titans House, the new Nissan Stadium experience center, will open for a limited number of appointments in May and will be fully open to PSL holders and new Nissan Stadium waitlist members this summer. Read more
Late last year, Mojo’s Tacos announced it would open its third location in Nolensville, in the former Pork Belly Farmhouse location (7623 Nolensville Road, Building #4). Read more
