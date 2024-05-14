Top 5 Stories From May 14, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 14, 2024.

5Food Battle – Best BBQ in Williamson County

best bbq

Williamson County is known for its friendly faces and delicious food, and what’s more delicious than slow-cooked, smoky BBQ? Read more

4Home Goods Franklin Sets Open Date

photo by Donna Vissman

In February, a sign for Home Goods was placed at Watson Glenn Shopping Center in Franklin. Read more

3Brentwood-based Healthcare Investment Bank Bailey & Co. Names Tim Scallen as CEO

Tim Scallen (Submitted Photo)

Bailey & Company, a Nashville-based merchant banking platform focused on growth and late-stage healthcare and technology companies, announced the appointment of Tim Scallen as chief executive officer. Read more

2Titans House, the New Nissan Stadium Experience Center, Set to Open

Rendering from Tennessee Titans

Monday, the Tennessee Titans announced that Titans House, the new Nissan Stadium experience center, will open for a limited number of appointments in May and will be fully open to PSL holders and new Nissan Stadium waitlist members this summer. Read more

1Mojo’s Tacos is Now Open in Nolensville

photo by Michael Carpenter

Late last year, Mojo’s Tacos announced it would open its third location in Nolensville, in the former Pork Belly Farmhouse location (7623 Nolensville Road, Building #4). Read more

