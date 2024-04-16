Weather 4-16-17-2024 Winds, Rain, Storms Return

We will pay attention to Wednesday afternoon for a slight chance of hail and straight-line winds , otherwise this unsettled pattern will hang around for a few days. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tonight

A slight chance of showers before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 4am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.