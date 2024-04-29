Top 5 Stories From April 29, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from April 29, 2024.

1PHOTOS: 2024 Franklin Main Street Festival

2024 main street festival franklin
Photo by Jim Wood

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, hosted the 40th Annual Main Street Festival in Historic Downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28. Read more

2Nashville Man Dies During St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

Joey Fecci
Joey Fecci (Photo from the Fecci Family)

A Nashville man died during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on Saturday. Read more

3Baltimore-Based Developer Buys Brentwood Shopping Center for $34 Million

Photo from ggcommercial.com

Greenberg Gibbons announced on April 18 that it has acquired Cool Springs Pointe, a 198,103-square-foot retail center located in Brentwood, Tennessee, for $34.5 million. Read more

4Project Unite Expands High-speed Fiber Internet to Rural Williamson County

Nearly 8,000 under-served homes and businesses in rural Williamson County may soon be able to access fiber internet, thanks to a partnership with Williamson County Tennessee Government, United Communications and Middle Tennessee Electric. Read more

5Centennial Park Conservancy Announces Spring Artist Lineup for Annual Musicians Corner

photo courtesy of Musicians Corner

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that Musicians Corner, Nashville’s beloved free concert series, is returning this spring for its 15th year with five weeks of live music in Centennial Park, kicking off May 17. Read more

