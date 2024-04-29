Top 5 Stories From April 29, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 29, 2024.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, hosted the 40th Annual Main Street Festival in Historic Downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28. Read more
A Nashville man died during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on Saturday. Read more
Greenberg Gibbons announced on April 18 that it has acquired Cool Springs Pointe, a 198,103-square-foot retail center located in Brentwood, Tennessee, for $34.5 million. Read more
Nearly 8,000 under-served homes and businesses in rural Williamson County may soon be able to access fiber internet, thanks to a partnership with Williamson County Tennessee Government, United Communications and Middle Tennessee Electric. Read more
Centennial Park Conservancy announced that Musicians Corner, Nashville’s beloved free concert series, is returning this spring for its 15th year with five weeks of live music in Centennial Park, kicking off May 17. Read more