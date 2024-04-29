Brentwood Recognizes Fire Department Hires, Promotions and Achievements

On April 22, more than a dozen Brentwood firefighters crowded into the back of the City’s Board of Commissioners Meeting to welcome new colleagues and support others in their accomplishments. That evening, Mayor Mark Gorman administered the Oath of Office to three new firefighters – Paul Centola, Richard Flanders, and Luke Mitchell – and Fire Chief Brian Goss recognized three others – Lt. Trevor Denault, Battalion Chief Cody Johnson, and Battalion Chief Derek Hyde – for their recent accomplishments.

“It is my honor tonight to swear in three fine individuals and also to recognize some of our folks for achievement, both promotional and in the professional development realm,” Goss said.

Paul Centola

A New York native, Centola joined his local fire department’s explorer program while in high school, and he continued to volunteer with that department for the next eight years. During that time, he progressed through EMT training, ultimately earning his critical care paramedic certification. While in paramedic school, he also completed his bachelor’s degree, becoming a registered nurse. He worked as a critical care nurse for the last 10 years, including experience as a dual certified flight nurse and flight paramedic.

Centola and his wife traveled the country as travel nurses. After accepting his position at Brentwood Fire & Rescue, Centola completed his national fire certifications at TEEX Fire Academy in College Station, Texas.

Richard “Rick” Flanders

In 2013, Flanders started his career in fire and EMS in California when he earned his EMT license. He attended Cosumnes River College’s fire academy and worked as a firefighter intern for Cosumnes Fire Department. Flanders later moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, and worked as a firefighter for the Bellevue Fire Department. In 2020, he and his wife returned to Northern California where he was hired as a Firefighter for Diamond Springs-El Dorado Fire Protection District. He earned numerous certifications, including River Rescue Technician, Rescue Systems 1, and Low Angle Rope Rescue. He was an acting Engineer for six months before being officially promoted to Engineer in 2022.

Luke Mitchell

Mitchell grew up playing soccer and wrestling in Dickson County. After high school, he attended Norwich University, a private military college, where he participated in ROTC and earned a bachelor’s degree in business management. He was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) Officer. Through the military, he also received his HAZMAT Technician Certification.

While in the Army, he volunteered at the Claylick Volunteer Fire Department. Once his military career ended, he attended the 400-hour TFACA Recruit Academy, and he received his Fire Fighter 1 and 2 Certification. Mitchell worked as a firefighter with Rutherford County Fire Rescue, where he attended their 620-hour recruit academy. He remained with Rutherford County Fire Rescue for over a year before joining Brentwood.

Trevor Denault

Denault, a member of Brentwood Fire since 2017, was promoted to Engineer in 2020 and Lieutenant in January 2024. Goss said Denault “is multi-talented, and has assumed various responsibilities, including those of an EMS Field Training Officer, Probationary Firefighter Assessment Program Coordinator, and is even a whiz at small engine repair.”

Denault recently earned his Critical Care Paramedic certification, and he received the department’s Medical Service Award for his direct involvement in saving the life of a Brentwood resident. He has an associate degree in Fire Service Management and is now preparing to take over the department’s Physical Fitness and Wellness Program.

Cody Johnson

Johnson joined the department in 2005, and he went on to be made Engineer in 2009 and a lieutenant in 2013. In January 2024, he was named Battalion Chief. Johnson immediately became involved in various programs, including the PPE committee, small equipment, training, Blue Card IC Instructor, and apparatus specification and design committee member. He currently serves as Program Manager for both the PPE and Apparatus Committees.

Johnson is trained in technical rescue and is an original member of the HAZMAT team. “Suffice it to say,” Goss said, “it would be easier to talk about what he hasn’t had his fingerprints on.” Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in fire administration, as well as his Paramedic certification. He was named Firefighter of the Year in 2022 and has numerous Medical Service Awards to his credit.

Battalion Chief Derek Hyde

Hyde recently completed the Executive Fire Officer (EFO) Program at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Less than a handful of applicants from across the nation are selected to participate in this extremely prestigious program annually. EFO is a multi-year, high-level leadership program combining both on-campus and off-campus coursework followed by a capstone research paper designed to identify and address an issue that demonstrates strategic value to the candidate’s organization and community. Since its inception in 1985, only 76 individuals from the State of Tennessee have been successful in achieving EFO.

“We have two of them in our organization (Hyde and Deputy Chief Brian Collins),” Goss said. “We want to take this opportunity to recognize Chief Hyde and this achievement, which distinguishes Chief Hyde among the top tier executive leaders in our profession.”

For information on Brentwood Fire and Rescue, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/fire-and-rescue.

