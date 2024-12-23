Dos Santos Opens in Wedgewood Houston

Dos Santos, the family-owned and operated Mexican taqueria with roots in Denver, opened its doors in Nashville’s Wedgewood Houston neighborhood on Friday, December 13, 2024. The restaurant offers guests elevated, authentic Yucatan inspired Mexican fare and an extensive tequila and mezcal selection.

The space, located directly behind Diskin Cider in Wedgewood Houston, seats up to 100 guests in its 3,300-square-foot interior and up to 60 guests on its outdoor patio. The design of the space, spearheaded by Dos Santos co-founder Riley O’Brien and overseen by Nashville-based firm Remick Architecture, will include a welcoming open kitchen and bar, as well as custom woodwork by Nashville’s own Sons of Sawdust and custom pottery lighting by local designer Emma Hern.

Co-founded in 2015 by Jason Wallenta, his wife, Riley O’Brien, and his brother, Kris, Dos Santos serves as an homage to their mother and their Mexican heritage. Born and raised in Mexico City, Jason and Kris developed a genuine love and appreciation for Mexico’s culinary landscape early on, as they spent much of their childhood on the Yucatan Peninsula and Cozumel working in restaurants alongside their uncle. After years of running their own restaurant in Mexico, the brothers opened the doors of their first Dos Santos location in Denver in 2015.

Curated by Chef-Owner and French Culinary Institute alum Kris Wallenta, the menu at Dos Santos represents a sophisticated take on traditional flavors. Served a la carte, all tacos are beautifully-crafted in fresh corn tortillas and are light and flavorful, with specific emphasis placed on protein and sauces. The restaurant’s drink menu, which leverages a wide-spanning selection of agave spirits, will offer guests a handful of margaritas to choose from, as well as signature cocktails including the Carajillo and the Paloma.

“We are beyond excited to bring the authentic flavors of Mexico to Nashville in a way that’s elevated, yet true to tradition,” said Kris Wallenta, Chef-Owner at Dos Santos. “Growing up working in kitchens across Mexico, my brother Jason and I learned that the heart of our food is in its simplicity, the freshness of the ingredients, and the passion behind every dish. We can’t wait to open and share the soul of Mexican cuisine with Nashville.”

In addition to rotating offerings like Taco of the Month and Cocktail of the Month, Dos Santos will host Taco Tuesday and Wu Tang Wednesday, a day on which guests can relax and enjoy discounted food and drinks while jamming out to old-school hip-hop music. The restaurant will also feature a raw bar and a walk-up window at which guests can order breakfast burritos, espresso and freshly-squeezed juices daily from 7am-10:30am.

Dos Santos will launch with daily lunch and dinner service from 11am-10pm. The restaurant will also offer catering and can be booked for private events. To stay up to date on the restaurant’s upcoming opening, visit dossantostacos.com.

