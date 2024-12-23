OBITUARY: Jack Allen Miranda

Jack Allen Miranda, 62, a culinary maestro and raconteur, passed away on December 19, 2024, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Born on December 22, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio, to Connie Johnson-Bonnette and the late Ronald Miranda, Jack’s life was a symphony of flavors and stories.

A proud member of the Hawks Gun Club in Winnsboro, Texas, Jack possessed a unique blend of rugged charm and refined taste. As a celebrated executive chef, his culinary artistry was legendary. He ignited passions in countless students as a professor at Johnson & Wales University, where his infectious enthusiasm for cooking transformed aspiring chefs into culinary artists.

Beyond the kitchen, Jack was a master storyteller, captivating audiences with his witty anecdotes and leaving them with smiles that lingered long after he’d finished speaking. His laughter was as contagious as his passion for life.

Above all, Jack was a devoted family man. His love for his wife, Loretta Remler Miranda (deceased), and his daughters, Rebecca Bassett (Philip) and Melissa Matthews (Dustin), was the cornerstone of his life. He cherished every moment with his grandchildren, Aria Matthews, Emmett Bassett, and Sutton Bassett.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Miranda, and brother, Bradley Miranda. He is survived by his mother, Connie Johnson-Bonnette; brother, Roger Kinkaid; stepmother, Denise Miranda; nephew, Brandon Miranda (Caprice); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a loving circle of friends and extended family.

Jack Allen Miranda may be gone, but his legacy of laughter, love, and culinary creativity will forever simmer in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.