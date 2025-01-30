District Hosts Transition Resource Fair

The WCS Student Support Services (SSS) Department is sponsoring a Transition Resource Fair for individuals with disabilities on February 10, 2025.

From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., students and their families are invited to visit with representatives from various organizations, including The ARC of Williamson County, American Job Centers, Vocational Rehabilitation, the Center for Decision-Making Support, Transition TN and more, about independence, training, college and career options.

There is no cost to attend this event. The Transition Resource Fair will take place at the Embassy Suites, located at 820 Crescent Center Drive in Franklin.

For more information, reach out to SSS Curriculum Specialist Beth Von Bieker.

Source: WCS

