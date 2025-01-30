Repeat Offender Wanted in Franklin Shopliftng

January 29, 2025 – Do you recognize this individual in this video? The man is suspected of shoplifting at Dicks Sporting Goods on Mallory Ln. on multiple occasions.
He was last seen driving a grey Nissan sedan with NJ License Plate: C54SRJ.
Anyone with information is urged to contact us at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County by contacting (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.
Source: Franklin Police Department
