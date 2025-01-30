Centennial High Hosts Cheer Clinic

Are you interested in cheerleading in high school? Centennial High is hosting a Varsity Basketball Cheer Clinic on March 1 for rising fifth through ninth graders.

From 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., the clinic will focus on tryout prep. From 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., athletes will focus on stunting. Families may choose to register their athlete for a half day of camp or a full day.

The cost is $45 per person for a half day and $75 per person for a full day. To register, fill out the online form.

The clinic will take place at Centennial High, which is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin. Contact cheer coach Olivia Joubert for more information.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email