Discounted Tickets Available Online Now for the Williamson County Fair

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Williamson County Fair this August at the Ag Expo Center!

Now through midnight August 1st, families can purchase online marked down general admission and unlimited ride tickets.

The 2024 Fair returns to the Williamson County AgExpo Park Friday, August 2 through Saturday, August 10.

Advance ticket purchases offer significant savings: General admission tickets are $10 ($4 discount), and advance child tickets at $5 ($2 discount). Advance purchases of unlimited ride tickets offer even greater savings, with Weekday unlimited ride tickets priced at $22 ($3 discount), Saturday unlimited ride tickets at $32 ($3 discount), and Sunday unlimited ride tickets at $27 ($3 discount). Children 5 and under, admission is FREE, however ride tickets are required.

The Family Fun Pass offers admission for two adults and two children for a single day at just $30, originally a $42 value available exclusively until August 1.

Discounted offers on general admission and unlimited ride tickets end at midnight on Thursday, August 1.

Ride tickets for the Fair are date-specific and should be purchased in advance for the day of attendance. These tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable, and cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with other offers. Upon entry to the fair, advance ride purchases can be exchanged for a hand stamp.

Stage shows and attractions are FREE with admission unless otherwise posted. Midway ride tickets sold separately.

“We are excited to offer a variety of family friendly shows, all included in the price of admission. We know you will enjoy the thrills of games, competitions, magic, juggling, balloon and sand art, as well as wild science and circus adventures for all ages,” says Fair Chairman, Diane Giddens. “There is so much to explore within the TSC AgVenture Village, as well as inside the air-conditioned arena. We encourage you to browse our website and look for something you haven’t done or seen before and give it a try!”

Visitors are also encouraged to carpool and to take advantage of weeknight midway and admission pricing to save time and money. Additional details including directions, entertainment and discounted admission and ride tickets, will be made available online here.

The Williamson County Fair takes place at the Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park, located at 4215 Long Lane, Franklin, Tennessee 37064.

