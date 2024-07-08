Tina Aaron Named Sunset Elementary Principal

A familiar face in the district will be a leader in the Sunset area for the 2024-25 school year. Superintendent Jason Golden has announced that Thompson’s Station Elementary Assistant Principal Tina Aaron will serve as the principal of Sunset Elementary next year. She replaces Karen Caldwell, who was named principal of Bethesda Elementary.

“Tina has spent the past 12 years serving elementary students in Williamson County Schools,” said Golden. “She is an energetic, educational leader who is committed to seeing students learn and grow, and she will make those important connections within the Sunset school community to ensure success for all students.”

Aaron has served as assistant principal of Thompson’s Station Elementary since the school’s opening in 2018. Prior to that, she was a literacy coach at Mill Creek Elementary, and at Hillsboro School she was a student support services teacher, fourth-grade teacher and math instructional coach. Aaron started her career in 1998 at Allegro School in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

“It was an amazing experience to open Thompson’s Station Elementary,” said Aaron. “I will forever cherish the memories of my time with the students, staff and families. I feel honored and extremely excited to be joining the Sunset community. Together, with love and support, we can grow all students and instill the love of lifelong learning. I cannot wait to meet everyone and get started.”

Aaron earned a bachelor’s in physical education and athletic training from the University of Delaware and a master’s in special education and learning disabilities from Kean University.

She began her new role July 1, 2024.

Source: WCS InFocus

