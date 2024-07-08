Spring Hill’s 3rd Annual Skate Jam Set for This Weekend

Bring your boards to Walnut Street Skate Park on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. for the 3rd annual Skate Jam, hosted by Spring Hill, TN Parks & Recreation!

There will be categories for skateboarders of all ages, plus an additional category for the overall best trick. Entry into the competition is free and you will have the chance to win prizes donated from local skate shops and sponsors!

To participate in the 2024 Skate Jam, you must sign a Participation Form. If you are under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian must complete the form for you.

You can find more information here.

