Critical Need for Donors Before Winter Storm

With a winter storm forecasted for Friday, Blood Assurance is urging the public to include donating blood, plasma, or platelets in their preparation plans.

Winter weather often leads to canceled blood drives and decreased donor turnout, which can create dangerous shortages. We need donors to step up and roll up their sleeves ahead of the storm to help ensure we don’t have a shortfall, as the need for blood never takes a day off. Blood Assurance is the primary supplier to most of the hospitals in Middle Tennessee, including Williamson Health.

Every donation has the power to save lives—lives of patients undergoing surgery, those battling cancer, accident victims, and many others relying on the generosity of donors like you.

Make a difference before the storm hits:

Visit your nearest Blood Assurance center today or Thursday.

Find a mobile blood drive near you by visiting www.bloodassurance.org/schedule.

Schedule your donation by calling 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

During the month of January, all donors will receive a special “Save Lives” long-sleeve t-shirt as token of our gratitude. O-negative donors, and AB plasma donors will also receive a $25 e-gift card.

Donor Eligibility:

Be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent).

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health.

Donors are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.

