OBITUARY: Russell “Rusty” Carroll

Russell “Rusty” Carroll, born September 6, 1969, in Huntsville, Texas, went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2024, after a hard-fought battle with cancer, surrounded by family at his home in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Deedra; their sons, Cameron (Alyssa) and Carson (Leslie); his proud parents, Raymond Carroll and Carol Carroll; brothers, Scott (Shannon) Carroll and Jason (Tonya) Carroll; nieces, Hannah, Bailey, and Kayla; nephew, Davis; and in-laws, Ron and Jean Banks.

While his time on earth was too short, Rusty profoundly touched the lives of everyone he met. As President of Operation Finally Home, Rusty played a key role in growing the nonprofit, impacting the lives of wounded veterans and first responders across the country. Under his leadership, the organization expanded from providing mortgage-free homes for veterans to include assistance for first responders, home modifications, and transitional housing.

Rusty began his career at Louisiana-Pacific (now LP Building Solutions), where he held several sales and marketing leadership positions. His 20-year journey with LP began in Conroe, Texas, and took his family to Montreal, Quebec, and eventually to Nashville and Spring Hill, where he and Deedra raised their sons.

A natural-born leader, Rusty’s life was centered around his faith, family, friends, and serving others. He poured his energy into coaching baseball, serving as president of the Rotary Club, contributing to various community organizations in Williamson County, and enjoying the outdoors—whether on his boat, in a kayak, camping, golfing, hunting or fishing.

Rusty never met a stranger. He had an extraordinary gift for finding a connection with everyone he encountered, always discovering the common thread that tied them together. He was a faithful servant, and his kindness, leadership, and unwavering support will be deeply missed. His legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the countless lives he impacted.

We will celebrate Rusty’s life on Saturday, January 18th, at Clearview Baptist Church, 537 Franklin Rd, Franklin, Tennessee. Doors will open at 2pm with Service at 3pm followed by a reception.

To honor Rusty’s memory, the family kindly requests memorial contributions be made to Operation Finally Home at www.OperationFinallyHome.org/donate.

