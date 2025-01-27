Creator of Twelve Thirty Club to Bring New Concept to Franklin

Flower Child, a well-known and quickly growing full-kitchen, fast-casual restaurant from eleven-time James Beard nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, will open its first Tennessee location in Franklin this summer. Part of Phoenix-based restaurant group Fox Restaurant Concepts, Flower Child joins Fox’s other popular Tennessee concepts – The Twelve Thirty Club, The Henry, Pushing Daisies, Doughbird, and Blanco Cocina + Cantina – in the hospitality group’s continued investment and growth in the area.

“The Nashville area has been such a welcoming community for our restaurants, including our newly opened The Henry, and we can’t wait to introduce Flower Child, one of our most popular culinary destinations,” says Sam Fox. “We have been looking for the right location to open our first restaurant in Franklin for quite some time and are thrilled to have found the perfect spot for Flower Child.”

Flower Child will open this summer at Southside at McEwen (1566 W. McEwen Drive Suite 150, Franklin Tennessee, 37067) next to Whole Foods. Known as a place where you can come and fill your soul (and belly) with goodness, Flower Child’s menu caters to all lifestyles – vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and anything goes. The opening of the Franklin restaurant will mark Flower Child’s 42nd location in 15 states and is expected to open sometime this summer.

Fans of Flower Child have come to expect a cheerful staff and uplifting dining environment, as it offers a wide range of made-from-scratch, customizable bowls, wraps, salads, and mix-and-match veggies, grains, fruits, and healthy proteins, offering convenient, clean eating.

The customizable menu features fan-favorite dishes coupled with feel-good indulgences like the Mother Earth Bowl with ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette, and hemp seed; the infamous oh-so-creamy, Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese with aged white cheddar and parmesan; the Chicken Enchiladas with guajillo chile, smoked gouda, poblano cream, organic black bean, roasted corn, and avocado; the Flying Avocado Wrap with smoked turkey, gouda, romaine, tomato, and avocado hummus; and the Brussels Sprouts & Organic Kale Salad with red grape, organic apple, pink grapefruit, white cheddar, smoked almond, and apple cider vinaigrette.

Fox is currently renovating a 3,703-square-foot restaurant, plus patio space, to create a unique-to-Tennessee version of Flower Child. Flower Child will soon begin hiring for numerous positions as they look for local team members who bring a confident, go-getting attitude, and who are willing to spread the brand’s soul-satisfying mission of serving positively delicious vibes to the Franklin community.

Flower Child will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. They will have dine-in and patio dining along with a robust catering program. Additionally, guests can place to-go orders for pick-up, opt for curbside pick-up, or delivery. To enhance convenience, there is also a Flower Child app available, allowing guests to have a seamless ordering experience while earning exclusive rewards.

