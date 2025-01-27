Vandy Women Roll No. 19 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Freshman Mikayla Blakes scored 33 points to help the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team collect a 66-64 win at No. 19/19-ranked Alabama on Sunday afternoon.

Blakes, the reigning USBWA Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week, put on a show in front of the award’s namesake, who was calling the game on SEC Network. Her 33-point performance marked the second time this season that Blakes has scored 30 or more points in a game, joining Barbara Brackman (1981-82) as the only Vanderbilt freshmen to register 30-plus points in multiples games in a season. The Somerset, New Jersey, native came up clutch in the second half, as Blakes scored 19 points over the final two quarters to help Vanderbilt erase a nine-point deficit in the third quarter.

With the win, Vanderbilt improves to 17-4 overall and 4-3 in SEC play. The Commodores collected their second victory over a ranked opponent this season. It is the first time since 2015-16 that the Dores have collected multiple wins over ranked foes in a season. The victory also snaps Vanderbilt’s 10-game losing streak to Alabama. It is Vandy’s first road win over a top-25 opponent since knocking off No. 24 Missouri, 56-52, on Feb. 28, 2016.

Source: Vanderbilt

