Tennis and Pickleball Facility Sparks Debate in Brentwood

The great Brentwood indoor tennis and pickleball court controversy has been brewing since the Maryland Farms YMCA closed in 2022. With that closing, the city lost 23 indoor tennis courts just as pickleball was gaining traction. The cost of building new courts on the city’s dime has been a hot topic ever since.

The back-and-forth volleys between the opposing factions have been something like the famous 2010 Wimbledon tennis match between John Isner and Nicholas Mahut, long and drawn out. That match lasted 11 hours and five minutes. This one has been going for about two years.

One faction feels that the tennis and pickleball complex is being pushed through; the other feels that there is a big need for the complex as there is a high demand for both tennis and pickleball paired with disappearing indoor court resources.

Current courts are busy all the time, with waiting lists for young players to learn and for students on teams to practice. And seniors, especially, want more places to play pickleball.

Beginning tennis players have increased by 14% in the last year in the United States, with an increase of six million players since 2019. It is growing as a means for those 55 and over to remain active and healthy. According to the 2024 United States Tennis Association’s annual report, the Pickle Ball growth curve is unmatched. Since 2019, the game has grown by almost 290%.

The Tennis Association report goes on to say, “Pickleball can be played indoors or outdoors and is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players. In addition, the game has developed a passionate following due to its friendly, social nature, and its multi-generational appeal. “

In an email message shared with the community by Brentwood Vice Mayor Ken Travis in October 2024, an ad hoc committee composed of subject specialists was formed to look into the building of a city-owned indoor tennis and pickleball facility. The committee of seven proposed the building of a $12 million facility that would take about 16 years to repay. The proposed location is Crockett Park.

“This type of Enterprise Operation is new for the City of Brentwood,” states the final report, “as there is no other operation in the City that has similar results, providing a financial return on investment to the taxpayers. Beyond the financial benefits, the intangible return on investment for residents is the opportunity for improved quality of life for our residents through exercise, community building, and increased property values.”

With the delay in forward movement on the facility, costs have increased. The new proposal includes a parks department office with an estimated cost of about $18.5 million. It is a figure that some local residents are not happy about.

“I’m personally not a fan of the idea,” said local resident Devin McClendon in an email, “but [I] believe that a referendum will determine whether such a large amount of money being spent is agreeable with voters. If a referendum passes, great, that means there is lots of public support. If it fails, it is a clear indication of what the taxpayers of Brentwood want from their city government.”

Agreeing with McClendon, Nelson Andrews, a Brentwood Commissioner, feels that the facility is self-serving for a few members of the community.

In a newsletter he shares with constituents, “This [issue] is critical, because 2025 is when Brentwood chooses whether it stays fiscally conservative with a focus on core services and public infrastructure, or if Brentwood takes a left turn towards funding pet-projects, insider organizations, and ‘wants’ over ‘needs.’” He feels a referendum is the best way to know if this huge expense is what Brentwood really wants.

Commissioner Anne Dunn is the one who has called for the referendum that would allow Brentwood residents to vote on whether or not they want to build a city-owned and operated tennis and pickleball facility. There is a precedent of the commission asking for a referendum when there is a split between commission desires and public opinion, with results that have been good sometimes and not so good others. Currently, there is an online petition calling for a public referendum for capital spending for the city-owned tennis/pickleball facility. You can learn more and sign it here. While this is an online petition and probably not legally binding, it can give commissioners a feel for the desire in our community to have a voice in this decision.

Mayor Gorman, Vice Mayor Ken Travis, and Commissioners Susannah Macmillian and Allison Speers are for the project. Andrews, Dunn and Rhea Little are the commission detractors.

Dunn has seen many such proposals come before the commission. She told the Williamson Herald, “If we had answered all the wants, we would have an equestrian center, a golf course, a civic center, a performing arts theater and a public swimming pool,” she said. “I’m not spending my money, though. I’m spending the taxpayers’ money….”

The facility will add $5 million in bond debt to the city’s current bond liabilities. The city currently has an AAA bond rating. One million has already been approved, which has been spent on a design contract for the 82,000-square-foot facility offering six tennis courts and eight pickleball courts.

Besides the dislike of the cost, the community is afraid of the added traffic and congestion in an area that is near two schools and a church. It could also remove three holes from the Crockett Park Disc Golf Course.

It is a question of what Brentwood residents want their money spent on. Other communities have similar facilities that have been successful. One example is the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Open to the public for a fee, there is a sign-up with a first come, first serve policy. Lessons are taught there, and tournaments also happen there. It is also built on city-owned land.

