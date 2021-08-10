Chuy’s in Brentwood Sets Open Date

The new Chuy’s in Brentwood, located in the former O’Charley’s building at 100 E. Park Drive, will open on Tuesday, August 24th. A sign on the door shared the opening date.
This is the fifth Chuy’s to open in Middle Tennessee.
“We’re so excited to bring Chuy’s to Maryland Farms to help meet the growing demand for authentic Tex-Mex among families and professionals in the area,” said Lee Spelta, Local Owner/Operator of Chuy’s Brentwood said previously in a release. “Chuy’s has proven to be a favorite of those who appreciate true Tex-Mex cuisine in Middle Tennessee and we look forward to bringing our unique style of fun and flavors to Brentwood and south Nashville.”
The first Chuy’s location outside of Texas opened in Cool Springs nearly 12 years ago in November 2009. Following the success of the Franklin location, additional restaurants opened across Middle Tennessee including Midtown Nashville, Murfreesboro, and Opry Mills.
Chuy’s Brentwood will serve the authentic and fresh Tex-Mex options the area has grown to love at locations around Tennessee. The menu features made-from-scratch dishes crafted with hand-made tortillas created fresh every day.
Chuy’s Brentwood will be open for lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Weekdays from 4-7 p.m. patrons can enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials. For exclusive updates and giveaways, visit www.facebook.com/ChuysBrentwood.
