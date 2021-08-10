Suspect Wanted for Auto Burglary in Franklin

Do you recognize this suspect? He is wanted for burglarizing a vehicle at The Academy of Cool Springs Daycare in Franklin at 4:20pm on July 8th and stealing a purse.
The suspect then used a credit card from that purse at Wal-Mart in Franklin charging a total of $828 and then using the card at a Kroger in Brentwood for a total of $818.
Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip
