Chuy’s in Brentwood to Open Soon

Brentwood residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its fifth Middle Tennessee location in Maryland Farms in August at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s at 100 E. Park Drive.

“We’re so excited to bring Chuy’s to Maryland Farms to help meet the growing demand for authentic Tex-Mex among families and professionals in the area,” said Lee Spelta, Local Owner/Operator of Chuy’s Brentwood. “Chuy’s has proven to be a favorite of those who appreciate true Tex-Mex cuisine in Middle Tennessee and we look forward to bringing our unique style of fun and flavors to Brentwood and south Nashville.”

On July 12, Chuy’s will begin in-person and online hiring to fill approximately 100 positions to work in its fun-loving and eclectic atmosphere including front-of-house hosts, servers, kitchen staff, bussers, and bartenders. Full-time and part-time positions will be available. Interested applicants can apply in person at the restaurant from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Online applications will be available starting July 12 at www.chuys.com/careers.

The first Chuy’s location outside of Texas opened in Cool Springs nearly 12 years ago in November 2009. Following the success of the Franklin location, additional restaurants opened across Middle Tennessee including Midtown Nashville, Murfreesboro, and Opry Mills.

Chuy’s Brentwood will serve the authentic and fresh Tex-Mex options the area has grown to love at locations around Tennessee. The menu features made-from-scratch dishes crafted with hand-made tortillas created fresh every day.

Diners will be greeted by the fun and quirky “decor” Chuy’s is famous for including an Elvis shrine, the La Chihuahua Bar featuring framed pictures of local dogs, a hand-carved wooden “school” of fish hanging overhead, and a hubcap-covered ceiling.

Chuy’s Brentwood will be open for lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Week days from 4-7 p.m. patrons can enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials. For exclusive updates and giveaways, visit www.facebook.com/ChuysBrentwood.

About Chuy’s | Founded in 1982 in Austin, Texas, Chuy’s serves authentic Tex-Mex food in an eclectic atmosphere full of color and personality. The menu offers family recipes from south Texas, New Mexico and Mexican border towns, all made to order from the freshest ingredients. Chuy’s has a reputation as the most fun and friendly spot to eat real Tex-Mex at a great price. For more information visit www.chuys.com.