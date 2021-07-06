Feeding Nashville to Host Inaugural Concert at First Bank Amphitheater

Hayley and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard alongside Taylin and Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan are announcing their first live benefit concert, TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE, in support of their nonprofit, as the inaugural event of the brand-new FirstBank Amphitheater – located at the Graystone Quarry in Thompson’s Station at the southern border of Franklin, TN – on August 3.

Presented by Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With The Boys, tickets will go on sale this Friday (7/9) at 10 a.m. CT at www.livenation.com, with net ticket proceeds directly supporting Feeding Nashville.

TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE highlights the impact we can all make when we come together to support our community with the united goal of raising money to combat food insecurity locally. The Hubbards and Lewans have invited friends to join the cause with a powerful night full of music and positivity featuring Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Lily Rose, and special guests to be revealed.

Founded in April 2020 by the Hubbards and Lewans, Feeding Nashville is focused on providing healthy meals for at-risk students, low-income patients, and homeless individuals in Nashville, TN, while also supporting a network of local chefs. Since launching, Feeding Nashville has prepared and delivered meals to 70,858 individuals in the region.

Last Thursday (7/1), the Hubbards and Lewans held a press conference to share details with invited media guests. Ryan Reisdorf, Founder of in-home restaurant Placemat, was on-site to speak on his experience as the lead chef for Feeding Nashville. FirstBank’s Wade Peery, Jeanie Rittenberry, and Lenai Augustine were also in attendance and surprised the couples with a $5K check to jumpstart their charity efforts.

“There’s such a need in our community, whether there’s a pandemic, or a tornado, even without those things, we need to be feeding people and so we just realized that need within our own backyard. It’s been so cool to watch the community come together,” said Hayley Hubbard. “Gosh, I’m pinching myself that this is actually going to happen because this vision of having a concert together – live together – was just such a dream last year, and so I’m just grateful to be here.”

“We’re helping people that we didn’t even know needed it, and we’ve relied so heavily on the small community that we knew personally to get us started, but now we’re realizing that we need more help,” added Taylin Lewan. “We can’t give up and we’re not going to, so we’re going to keep this going as long as we possibly can.”

TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE is produced by Live Nation and Executive Producer Ali Harnell, President and Chief Strategy Officer at Live Nation Women, whose credits include producing large-scale regional benefit concerts like Keith Urban and Vince Gill’s annual All for the Hall (beginning in 2009), in addition to Country Rising (2017) and Nashville Rising: A Benefit Concert for Flood Recovery (2010), among many others.

For additional ticket information, please visit www.livenation.com and donate to Feeding Nashville at feedingnashville.com.