OBITUARY: Susan Dewar

Sue Dewar of Franklin, TN passed away in hospice care on the night of June 9th, 2021, at age 64, after several days in the loving company of her husband and children. She spent her final weeks listening to books, music, and enjoying her favorite films. Her passing was associated with health complications from a recent hip fracture and a disabling stroke, eleven years prior.

Sue forged her own path in life, leading an accomplished and successful business career as an IT project manager and process improvement consultant. After graduating in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University, she worked as a medical technologist before pursuing an opportunity to work for Southern Bell (later AT&T) in Atlanta. Sue took on responsibility as a SoBell programming language instructor and maintained a company-wide compiler program. After starting a family and relocating to Birmingham, AL, she moved to the consulting firm Accenture. Sue worked at Accenture for eleven years on a variety of software implementation teams and held the position of senior group lead.

Susan Gayle Miller was born in Jacksonville, FL to Rosemary (Smart) Miller and Jack C. Miller on September 12th, 1956. A beautiful, savvy, and quick-witted woman, she exuded confidence and intelligence in everything she did. Sue was driven to be out front and be bold. Even after a stroke brought profound disability, her proud character and dry sense of humor brought welcome levity to daily life.

Sue nurtured a lifelong passion for design, from early black and white pen sketches to her beautifully evolving home decor. Whether she was cooking her favorite baked french toast, leafing through her extensive collection of design books, or planning her next beach vacation, she enjoyed creating a life well-lived. Most of all, Sue held a deep and protective love for her family that they still feel today.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jeffrey Glyn Glasgow, her two beloved children Hayley M. Dewar and Michael James Dewar, and their respective partners. Additionally, she leaves behind her four stepchildren, John, Heather, Fiona, and Joel Glasgow. Sue is also survived by her brother, Steve Miller, her cousin and loyal friend, Margaret Miller, and many other family and friends.

Arrangements for a small remembrance service will be made at a later date. We want to especially thank all those who have shared their support and sympathy with Sue and her family over the past decade. We will forever cherish the memory of Sue’s graceful presence in our lives.