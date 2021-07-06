OBITUARY: Joel Lee Pedrick Jr.

Joel Lee Pedrick, Jr., age 68 of Franklin, TN passed away July 4, 2021.

Joel was a Consultant in logistics and worked in the propane industry for 49+ years. Past President of the TN Gas Propane Association. Elder of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and member of the Bethesda Masonic Lodge. Avid golfer, boat captain, fisherman and loved traveling. Devoted husband, father, special “Pop” and a true family man to all.

Survived by: wife of 49 years, Pam Pedrick; daughter, Kelli (Terry) Poteete; mother, Doris I. Pedrick; sister, Diane (Don) Giddens; brothers, Randall G. (Vickie) Pedrick and Gary A. (Linda) Pedrick; grandchildren, Tyler, Logan and Sophia Poteete; father in law, Roy Wilhoite and beloved pet, Ripley.

A Celebration of Joel’s Life will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Joe Copolo and Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Tyler Poteete, Logan Poteete, Terry Poteete, Brent Pedrick, Jeff Pedrick, Cory Pedrick, Mike “Shorty” Marlin and Doug Tomlin. Honorary pallbearers will be The Harpeth Softball Team, Tennessee Propane Gas Association and Dr. Natalie Spradling.

Memorials may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation; TN Propane Gas Association Scholarship Fund or Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday with a Masonic Service to be held at 7:30PM and visitation one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com