Today’s Top Stories: July 6, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 6, 2021.
According to a Metro Police’s tweet, Frankin resident John Schmid, 18 was arrested on 2 counts of aggravated assault on police and felony reckless endangerment for firing a firework mortar at a Metro Police helicopter just after midnight on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Read More
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held a grand opening celebration of the newly renovated LeHew Mansion to house Williamson Inc.’s Center for Innovation on the grounds of the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. Read More
See where houses sold for June 21-25, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read More
Hayley and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard alongside Taylin and Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan are announcing their first live benefit concert, TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE, in support of their nonprofit, as the inaugural event of the brand-new FirstBank Amphitheater. Read More
Recent research into camping by both the National Park Service and Kampgrounds of America shows that both tent and recreational vehicle (RV) camping is on the rise. The summer of 2020 saw a record number of campers, many of them new to camping, hitting the state parks as well as privately owned campsites. That number is expected to continue to grow in 2021. Read More