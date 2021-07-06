Today’s Top Stories: July 6, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 6, 2021.

john schmid
john schmid (photo by MNPD)

1Franklin Man Arrested for Shooting Firework Mortar at Metro Police Helicopter

According to a Metro Police’s tweet, Frankin resident John Schmid, 18 was arrested on 2 counts of aggravated assault on police and felony reckless endangerment for firing a firework mortar at a Metro Police helicopter just after midnight on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Read More

Heritage Foundation
photo from Heritage Foundation

2Historic LeHew Mansion in Downtown Franklin Opens

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held a grand opening celebration of the newly renovated LeHew Mansion to house Williamson Inc.’s Center for Innovation on the grounds of the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. Read More

property transfers real estate

3Williamson County Property Transfers June 21

See where houses sold for June 21-25, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read More

Feeding Nashville - Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Hubbard, Taylin and Taylor Lewan
photo by LAURA MOLL PHOTO

4Feeding Nashville to Host Inaugural Concert at First Bank Amphitheater

Hayley and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard alongside Taylin and Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan are announcing their first live benefit concert, TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE, in support of their nonprofit, as the inaugural event of the brand-new FirstBank Amphitheater. Read More

piney river resort
Photo: Piney River Resort Facebook Page

5Camping in the Great Outdoors in Middle Tennessee

Recent research into camping by both the National Park Service and Kampgrounds of America shows that both tent and recreational vehicle (RV) camping is on the rise. The summer of 2020 saw a record number of campers, many of them new to camping, hitting the state parks as well as privately owned campsites. That number is expected to continue to grow in 2021. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

