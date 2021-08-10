Bonnaroo to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine or Negative Test

Bonnaroo organizers announced, via social media, the festival will require attendees to provide proof of receiving complete doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test to attend the festival. Bonnaroo takes place September 2 – 5.
“The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021. Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th,” even organizers posted on Facebook.
“For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first entering Centeroo. Bonnaroo requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask at all times while on The Farm,” they added.
The lineup for the 2021 event includes Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, and more.
For the latest updates, visit Bonnaroo on Facebook.
