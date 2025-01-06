Brittany Cox Promoted to Assistant Commissioner at TN Dept of Health

Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health has named Brittany Cox, PhD, as assistant commissioner of the Division of Health Disparities Elimination, coming into this new position after almost a decade of public health service at TDH.

As assistant commissioner, Cox will provide administrative, financial, and operational leadership for division programs and staff to Minority Health, Rural Health, and Faith-Based and Community Engagement with a mission to improve the overall health and well-being of Tennessee’s racial and ethnic minority, and underserved, populations. She will lead the development of policies, programs, and services across the whole of TDH responding to the cultural and diverse needs of populations throughout Tennessee.

Cox most recently was assistant regional director of TDH’s Mid-Cumberland Regional Office and has been the public health county director for Wilson, Trousdale, and Cheatham counties and served as the Mid-Cumberland Regional Office’s planning and assessment coordinator since joining TDH in 2015.

She holds a Doctor of Public Health from Walden University, Minneapolis, Minn., and a Master of Science in Health and Human Performance from Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Cox is a member of the Tennessee Public Health Association and has served as a volunteer Pencil Partner with Metro Nashville Public Schools.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health, tn.gov/health, is to protect, promote, and improve the health and well-being of all people in Tennessee.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email