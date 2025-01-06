OBITUARY: Ace Hugh ‘Acie’ Holt

Ace Hugh “Acie” Holt, age 76, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2025, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Leroy Holt and the late Mae Osburn Holt.

He enjoyed fishing, model cars, jigsaw puzzles, painting, and watching wrestling. Acie was a very happy soul, always smiling, and enjoyed a good joke with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, J.P., Boyd, Doc, Lloyd, and Kenny Fly.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Sue Fly Holt; son, Michael Wayne Holt; daughter, Tammy (Derek) Hardison; sister, Ann Fly; grandchildren, Dylan, and Austin (Reagan) Marlin, and Dalton Johnson; great grandchildren, Easton, Wyatt, and Holden Ace Marlin; sister-in-law, Annie Bell Vaughn; nieces, Stacey (Frankie) Nall and Anita (Danny) Blackwell.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Dalton Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family on Wednesday from 4-8 PM and on Thursday after 12 Noon at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Dylan and Austin Marlin, Dalton Johnson, Frankie Nall, Beau and Dakota Blackwell, and Ott Osburn.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

