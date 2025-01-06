OBITUARY: Joe Allen King

Joe Allen King, age 71, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2025, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Denton Allen King and the late Minnie Florence White.

He retired from the Williamson County School System after 19 ½ years of service. He was the owner of Smok’n Joe’s BBQ. He enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, watching westerns, and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed the time with grandchildren. Joe was a people person and would go out of his way to help someone, always placing everyone else above himself.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter, Bonnie Walls; father-in-law, Randall Walker; brother-in-law, Billy Joe Rader; nephew, Joe Pratt.

He is survived by his wife, Gail King; sons, Arthur (Mo), Jace (Amanda), Joseph (Bonnie) King, and Bubba Walls; brother, J.J. (Tammy) King; sisters, Wanda (Jerry) Pratt, Betty (Herman) Osborne, and Pat Rader; grandchildren, Rayden, Miley, and Kessler; mother-in-law, Judy Walker; numerous nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, January 6, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with J.J. King officiating. Burial will follow at Noble King Cemetery. Visitation with the family on Sunday from 4-8 PM and on Monday after 10 AM, all at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be “Squeaky” Stewart, Butch Stewart, Bruce Howell, Greg Caldwell, Danny Mangrum, Kevin Pratt, Dakota King, and Bubba Walls. Dale Jackson, Bobby Wayne Sullivan, and Denton King will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Joe Allen King Memorial Fund.

