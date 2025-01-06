OBITUARY: Glenda Carol Clark

Glenda Carol Clark, age 69 of Franklin, TN passed away January 1, 2025 at her home.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Hardin and Ethel Humphrey. She was 1 of 9 children and is preceded in death by two of her siblings.

She loved spending time with her family and getting everyone together for a gathering.

She is survived by her husband Charles Wayne Clark, Sr.; children Chuck (fiancé Shauna Goodman) Clark and Bobby Lea (Billy) Stewart; grandchildren BJ and Brianna Stewart, Nicole (Jackson) Long, Michael and Brooklin Clark; great-grandson Andrew Wayne Long.

A memorial service will be held at 5:30 PM on Monday, January 6, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-5:30 prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

