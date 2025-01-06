Franklin Home Decor Store Sanctuary South Announces Closure

Sanctuary South, the home decor store in the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin, announced it would close. The storefront opened in 2016 and was purchased by mother-daughter owners Melanie Johnson and Nicki Johnson five years ago.

Announcing its closure on social media, Johnson shared, “2025 will be our 5th and final year in Westhaven.”

It continued, “I am excited to get back to retirement and continue my travels. The kind words and compliments over the years from all of you truly make this journey worthwhile. I feel blessed to have met so many amazing friends and neighbors over the years.”

The message did share that the store will continue to be fully stocked for 2025 with home decor, fashion, and gifts. For the latest update, follow Sanctuary South here.

