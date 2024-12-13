Brentwood Police Department Increases Impaired-Driving Enforcement During Holiday Season

The Brentwood Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from Dec. 13, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025, surrounding the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.

The Brentwood Police Department will be conducting additional traffic enforcement during the holiday period and not only focusing on impaired drivers, but speeding and distracted driving as well.

“More than 1,000 Tennessee families will have an empty seat at Christmas dinner this year due to fatal traffic accidents,” Assistant Chief of Police James Colvin said. ”Roadway safety is a shared responsibility, and we need your help. Please use this campaign as an opportunity to address the dangers of speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving with the ones you love.”

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email