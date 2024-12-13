Franklin Tomorrow to Host Special Year-end FrankTalks Event

Franklin Tomorrow will host a special year-end FrankTalks event at Columbia State Community College on Monday, December 16.

The event will bring together a panel of local leaders and experts to review the key events, initiatives, and challenges of 2024 and share insights on what’s ahead for 2025.

The panel will include Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore; Williamson Inc. CEO & President Matt Largen; Brian Wright, founding principal of Town Planning & Urban Design Collective, on the Armistead development; and Devin McClendon, CEO of NAI Nashville Stanton Group, which is overseeing the redevelopment of the Handy Hardware block on Columbia Avenue.

To RSVP for the event, visit https://Dec16FrankTalks.eventbrite.com.

FrankTalks is presented monthly in partnership with Renasant Bank and Franklin Tomorrow’s sustaining partners, Atmos Energy and Williamson Health.

A monthly event, FrankTalks will start at 9 a.m. with a 30-minute coffee social, followed at 9:30 a.m. with an hour-long program.

FrankTalks is located at Columbia State Community College on 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin, TN.

