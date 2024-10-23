Be Part of the Show at Brentwood High

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Brentwood High theater department’s performance of Night of January 16th.

The show puts the audience in the role of juror to decide what happened to Bjourn Faulkner, an international financial tycoon – a decision that will change the outcome of each show.

The performance opens October 24 and runs through October 27, and tickets may be purchased online. Premiere seating costs $12 per person, and general seating costs $10 per person. The dates and times of the shows are listed below. Brentwood High is located at 5304 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 at 2 p.m.

