Open Zoned School Application Window Closes Next Week

The Out of Zone online application window for the 2025-26 school year closes April 15, except for those related to residential moves, International Baccalaureate program of study applications or new employees.

Per state law, school districts are required to identify each school that has space available to serve additional students and post those vacancies on the district website two weeks before accepting applications.

If the number of applicants exceeds the space available in a school building, the district is required to conduct a lottery to select students. For that reason, all open zoned school applications are held until after the application deadline.

Applicants must be Williamson County School District residents and, if approved, must provide transportation to and from school. To request that a student attend a school they are not zoned for, families must complete the Out of Zone online application.

Students currently approved to attend out-of-zone schools who are not changing buildings do not need to reapply. All rising sixth and ninth-grade students roll up to their zoned schools until the out-of-zone application is approved.

All families with open zoned school applications will be notified the afternoon of April 16 through the School Mint program if the student received a spot at the requested school, along with the steps to accept that spot.

Additional information about the open zoned schools as well as the list of available open-zoned spots for each school can be found on the WCS School Zones page of our website.

Source: WCS

