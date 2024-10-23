Everything New Coming to Netflix November 2024

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for October 2024.

Coming Soon (Date TBA)

A Man on the Inside (SERIES) – Ted Danson stars as Charles, a retired man who becomes a PI’s mole in a secret investigation

The Later Daters (SERIES) – Reality series following six seniors navigating modern romance

Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain (ANIME) – Japanese political intrigue and supernatural mystery in the Edo period

The Trunk (SERIES) – Korean drama about a mysterious marriage service uncovered through a washed-up trunk

November 1, 2024

Netflix Originals

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase (FAMILY)

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (DOCUMENTARY)

Let Go (FILM)

Licensed Content

60 Days In: Season 7

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Fall Into Winter

Free State of Jones

Goosebumps

Just Go With It

Love in the Wild: Season 2

Maid in Manhattan

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Pompeii

The Scorpion King

Sixteen Candles

Superbad

The Whale

Whiplash

November 5, 2024

Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2

Love Village: Season 2 (SERIES)

November 6, 2024

Love Is Blind: Argentina (SERIES)

Meet Me Next Christmas (FILM)

Pedro Páramo (FILM)

November 7, 2024

10 Days of a Curious Man (FILM)

Born for the Spotlight (SERIES)

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (SPORTS SERIES)

Face Off: Seasons 6-8

Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 (SERIES)

November 8, 2024

A Holiday Engagement

Bank Under Siege (SERIES)

The Cage (SERIES)

The Christmas Trap

Investigation Alien (DOCUMENTARY)

My Dad’s Christmas Date

Mr. Plankton (SERIES)

Vijay 69 (FILM)

Umjolo: The Gone Girl (FILM)

November 9, 2024

Arcane: Season 2, Act I (SERIES)

The Lost City

November 10, 2024

Focus

November 11, 2024

Rob Peace

November 12, 2024

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen (COMEDY SPECIAL)

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (SERIES)

The Fast and the Furious (Complete Series): The Fast and the Furious 2 Fast 2 Furious The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Fast & Furious Fast Five Fast & Furious 6



November 13, 2024

EMILIA PÉREZ (FILM)

Hot Frosty (FILM)

The Mothers of Penguins (SERIES)

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (DOCUMENTARY)

Sisters’ Feud (SERIES)

SPRINT Part 2 (SPORTS SERIES)

November 14, 2024

Beyond Goodbye (SERIES)

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

The Lost Children (DOCUMENTARY)

November 15, 2024

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 (SERIES)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (LIVE EVENT)

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2

November 16, 2024

Arcane: Season 2, Act II (SERIES)

November 18, 2024

Wonderoos: Season 2 (FAMILY)

November 19, 2024

UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special (COMEDY SPECIAL)

Zombieverse: New Blood (SERIES)

November 20, 2024

Adoration (SERIES)

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (DOCUMENTARY)

GTMAX (FILM)

The Merry Gentlemen (FILM)

Our Oceans (DOCUMENTARY)

Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 (SERIES)

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

November 21, 2024

Maybe Baby 2 (FILM)

Tokyo Override (ANIME)

November 22, 2024

900 Days Without Anabel (DOCUMENTARY)

The Empress: Season 2 (SERIES)

Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2

The Helicopter Heist (SERIES)

JOY (FILM)

The Piano Lesson (FILM)

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 (FAMILY)

Spellbound (FAMILY)

Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 (SERIES)

TRANSMITZVAH (FILM)

When the Phone Rings (SERIES)

November 23, 2024

Arcane: Season 2, Act III (SERIES)

November 25, 2024

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey (DOCUMENTARY)

The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 (FAMILY)

November 26, 2024

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All (COMEDY SPECIAL)

November 27, 2024

Chef’s Table: Volume 7 (DOCUMENTARY)

Our Little Secret (FILM)

November 28, 2024

Asaf (SERIES)

Is it Cake? Holiday (SERIES)

The Madness (SERIES)

November 29, 2024

Senna (SERIES)

The Snow Sister (FILM)

