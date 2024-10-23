Everything New Coming to Netflix November 2024

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for October 2024.
Coming Soon (Date TBA)
- A Man on the Inside (SERIES) – Ted Danson stars as Charles, a retired man who becomes a PI’s mole in a secret investigation
- The Later Daters (SERIES) – Reality series following six seniors navigating modern romance
- Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain (ANIME) – Japanese political intrigue and supernatural mystery in the Edo period
- The Trunk (SERIES) – Korean drama about a mysterious marriage service uncovered through a washed-up trunk
November 1, 2024
Netflix Originals
- Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase (FAMILY)
- It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (DOCUMENTARY)
- Let Go (FILM)
Licensed Content
- 60 Days In: Season 7
- A Paris Christmas Waltz
- Fall Into Winter
- Free State of Jones
- Goosebumps
- Just Go With It
- Love in the Wild: Season 2
- Maid in Manhattan
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Oblivion
- Pompeii
- The Scorpion King
- Sixteen Candles
- Superbad
- The Whale
- Whiplash
November 5, 2024
- Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2
- Love Village: Season 2 (SERIES)
November 6, 2024
- Love Is Blind: Argentina (SERIES)
- Meet Me Next Christmas (FILM)
- Pedro Páramo (FILM)
November 7, 2024
- 10 Days of a Curious Man (FILM)
- Born for the Spotlight (SERIES)
- Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (SPORTS SERIES)
- Face Off: Seasons 6-8
- Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 (SERIES)
November 8, 2024
- A Holiday Engagement
- Bank Under Siege (SERIES)
- The Cage (SERIES)
- The Christmas Trap
- Investigation Alien (DOCUMENTARY)
- My Dad’s Christmas Date
- Mr. Plankton (SERIES)
- Vijay 69 (FILM)
- Umjolo: The Gone Girl (FILM)
November 9, 2024
- Arcane: Season 2, Act I (SERIES)
- The Lost City
November 10, 2024
- Focus
November 11, 2024
- Rob Peace
November 12, 2024
- Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen (COMEDY SPECIAL)
- Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (SERIES)
- The Fast and the Furious (Complete Series):
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast & Furious
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
November 13, 2024
- EMILIA PÉREZ (FILM)
- Hot Frosty (FILM)
- The Mothers of Penguins (SERIES)
- Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (DOCUMENTARY)
- Sisters’ Feud (SERIES)
- SPRINT Part 2 (SPORTS SERIES)
November 14, 2024
- Beyond Goodbye (SERIES)
- The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish
- The Lost Children (DOCUMENTARY)
November 15, 2024
- A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
- Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 (SERIES)
- Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (LIVE EVENT)
- Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2
November 16, 2024
- Arcane: Season 2, Act II (SERIES)
November 18, 2024
- Wonderoos: Season 2 (FAMILY)
November 19, 2024
- UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special (COMEDY SPECIAL)
- Zombieverse: New Blood (SERIES)
November 20, 2024
- Adoration (SERIES)
- Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (DOCUMENTARY)
- GTMAX (FILM)
- The Merry Gentlemen (FILM)
- Our Oceans (DOCUMENTARY)
- Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 (SERIES)
- Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
November 21, 2024
- Maybe Baby 2 (FILM)
- Tokyo Override (ANIME)
November 22, 2024
- 900 Days Without Anabel (DOCUMENTARY)
- The Empress: Season 2 (SERIES)
- Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2
- The Helicopter Heist (SERIES)
- JOY (FILM)
- The Piano Lesson (FILM)
- Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 (FAMILY)
- Spellbound (FAMILY)
- Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 (SERIES)
- TRANSMITZVAH (FILM)
- When the Phone Rings (SERIES)
November 23, 2024
- Arcane: Season 2, Act III (SERIES)
November 25, 2024
- Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey (DOCUMENTARY)
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 (FAMILY)
November 26, 2024
- Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All (COMEDY SPECIAL)
November 27, 2024
- Chef’s Table: Volume 7 (DOCUMENTARY)
- Our Little Secret (FILM)
November 28, 2024
- Asaf (SERIES)
- Is it Cake? Holiday (SERIES)
- The Madness (SERIES)
November 29, 2024
- Senna (SERIES)
- The Snow Sister (FILM)
