Everything New Coming to Netflix November 2024

Coming Soon (Date TBA)

  • A Man on the Inside (SERIES) – Ted Danson stars as Charles, a retired man who becomes a PI’s mole in a secret investigation
  • The Later Daters (SERIES) – Reality series following six seniors navigating modern romance
  • Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain (ANIME) – Japanese political intrigue and supernatural mystery in the Edo period
  • The Trunk (SERIES) – Korean drama about a mysterious marriage service uncovered through a washed-up trunk

November 1, 2024

Netflix Originals

  • Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase (FAMILY)
  • It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (DOCUMENTARY)
  • Let Go (FILM)

Licensed Content

  • 60 Days In: Season 7
  • A Paris Christmas Waltz
  • Fall Into Winter
  • Free State of Jones
  • Goosebumps
  • Just Go With It
  • Love in the Wild: Season 2
  • Maid in Manhattan
  • Mr. Peabody & Sherman
  • Oblivion
  • Pompeii
  • The Scorpion King
  • Sixteen Candles
  • Superbad
  • The Whale
  • Whiplash

November 5, 2024

  • Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2
  • Love Village: Season 2 (SERIES)

November 6, 2024

  • Love Is Blind: Argentina (SERIES)
  • Meet Me Next Christmas (FILM)
  • Pedro Páramo (FILM)

November 7, 2024

  • 10 Days of a Curious Man (FILM)
  • Born for the Spotlight (SERIES)
  • Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (SPORTS SERIES)
  • Face Off: Seasons 6-8
  • Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 (SERIES)

November 8, 2024

  • A Holiday Engagement
  • Bank Under Siege (SERIES)
  • The Cage (SERIES)
  • The Christmas Trap
  • Investigation Alien (DOCUMENTARY)
  • My Dad’s Christmas Date
  • Mr. Plankton (SERIES)
  • Vijay 69 (FILM)
  • Umjolo: The Gone Girl (FILM)

November 9, 2024

  • Arcane: Season 2, Act I (SERIES)
  • The Lost City

November 10, 2024

  • Focus

November 11, 2024

  • Rob Peace

November 12, 2024

  • Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen (COMEDY SPECIAL)
  • Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (SERIES)
  • The Fast and the Furious (Complete Series):
    • The Fast and the Furious
    • 2 Fast 2 Furious
    • The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
    • Fast & Furious
    • Fast Five
    • Fast & Furious 6

November 13, 2024

  • EMILIA PÉREZ (FILM)
  • Hot Frosty (FILM)
  • The Mothers of Penguins (SERIES)
  • Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (DOCUMENTARY)
  • Sisters’ Feud (SERIES)
  • SPRINT Part 2 (SPORTS SERIES)

November 14, 2024

  • Beyond Goodbye (SERIES)
  • The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish
  • The Lost Children (DOCUMENTARY)

November 15, 2024

  • A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
  • Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 (SERIES)
  • Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (LIVE EVENT)
  • Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2

November 16, 2024

  • Arcane: Season 2, Act II (SERIES)

November 18, 2024

  • Wonderoos: Season 2 (FAMILY)

November 19, 2024

  • UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special (COMEDY SPECIAL)
  • Zombieverse: New Blood (SERIES)

November 20, 2024

  • Adoration (SERIES)
  • Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (DOCUMENTARY)
  • GTMAX (FILM)
  • The Merry Gentlemen (FILM)
  • Our Oceans (DOCUMENTARY)
  • Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 (SERIES)
  • Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

November 21, 2024

  • Maybe Baby 2 (FILM)
  • Tokyo Override (ANIME)

November 22, 2024

  • 900 Days Without Anabel (DOCUMENTARY)
  • The Empress: Season 2 (SERIES)
  • Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2
  • The Helicopter Heist (SERIES)
  • JOY (FILM)
  • The Piano Lesson (FILM)
  • Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 (FAMILY)
  • Spellbound (FAMILY)
  • Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 (SERIES)
  • TRANSMITZVAH (FILM)
  • When the Phone Rings (SERIES)

November 23, 2024

  • Arcane: Season 2, Act III (SERIES)

November 25, 2024

  • Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey (DOCUMENTARY)
  • The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 (FAMILY)

November 26, 2024

  • Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All (COMEDY SPECIAL)

November 27, 2024

  • Chef’s Table: Volume 7 (DOCUMENTARY)
  • Our Little Secret (FILM)

November 28, 2024

  • Asaf (SERIES)
  • Is it Cake? Holiday (SERIES)
  • The Madness (SERIES)

November 29, 2024

  • Senna (SERIES)
  • The Snow Sister (FILM)

