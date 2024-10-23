Go Trick or Treating with the Franklin Band

In late October and early November, The Franklin Band will host two free events to show their appreciation for the Franklin community. Both events will be held in Franklin High School’s Howard Gamble Stadium at 810 Hillsboro Road.

The band’s first community event is the Fifth Annual Musical Trick-or-Treat which will be held on Tuesday, October 29th from 5:30 to 6:30 PM. The band provides live music throughout the football stadium for this frightfully fun trick-or-treating celebration. Bring a bag and come in costume for this free trick-or-treat event. The band’s director, Dr. Michael Holland shared, “The Musical Trick-or-Treat is a highlight for our students and families. We love giving back to our Franklin community to thank them for all of their support during our marching season and beyond.”

The second community event is the band’s annual community performance. Come cheer on The Franklin Band on November 12th at 7:30 PM as they perform their 2024 marching show, “Under the Hood!” This will be the final time performing the show before departing for the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis! “The band’s members began practicing for this show in July and have done an excellent job of bringing the vision to life,” said Dr. Holland. “We want to share it with this community so they can see firsthand how their support directly impacts the band and their ability to perform!”

At the start of the Community Performance, The Franklin Band will draw the winning ticket for their BIG 2024 Car Raffle! The band is partnering with Beaman Toyota of Nashville to provide the winner with a Toyota Crown, Tacoma, 4Runner, or a vehicle of the winner’s choice valued at up to $50,000! 500 tickets have been sold, and only 500 tickets remain! The last day to purchase a ticket is November 11th.

Visit Givebutter.com/TFBCarRaffle or text TFBRAFFLE to 53-555 for the link to purchase. The proceeds will go toward supporting the band’s program with expenses such as instrument purchases, repairs, and travel costs associated with their performances and competitions.

Bryan DeCuir, Band Booster Board President, added, “The community performance is where we will kick off someone’s holiday season right with the chance to win a brand new 2024 Toyota!”

About The Franklin Band

The Franklin Band is a seven-time Tennessee state marching band champion, earning the Governor’s Cup for this distinction. The Franklin Band is also a 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield, presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation to high school, youth, and international marching bands of world-class excellence. The band’s performance highlights include the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Franklin Band marched in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City in March of 2024. www.thefranklinband.org

Source: Franklin Band

