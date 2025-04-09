WCS Color Guards, Percussion Ensembles Among Best in the Region

Winter guards and percussion ensembles from WCS middle and high schools competed in the Southeastern Color Guard Circuit Championships at the end of March.

Spring Station Middle’s indoor drumline placed first in the Percussion Scholastic Middle class; Franklin High’s winter guard placed first in the Scholastic Open class; Page High’s indoor percussion placed first in the Percussion Scholastic A class; and Summit High’s indoor percussion placed first in the Percussion Scholastic Open class.

“These students have dedicated countless hours to perfecting their craft and were awarded gold medals for their outstanding performance,” said Spring Station Middle Band Director Ashley Harris. “They utilized unique instruments alongside traditional ones to convey the message that music is all around us.”

This is the second consecutive year that Franklin High’s winter guard took home the championship in the Scholastic Open class. It’s also the second year the Spring Station Middle indoor drumline placed first in the Percussion Scholastic Middle class.

“We are very proud of our winter guards,” said Franklin High Band Director Michael Holland. ”

The event took place in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on March 28-30 with more than 100 ensembles registered in the various competitive categories.

“It has been a pleasure working with such talented and dedicated students,” said Summit High Band Director Erick Harris. “Their commitment to the program and each other has been astounding. They are not just talented and hardworking, they are great human beings. It is great to be a Spartan.”

Page High Band Director Taylor Kollmeier says the competition was a great way to end an amazing year for his students.

“I am so incredibly proud of our students’ accomplishments this season,” said Page High Band Director Taylor Kollmeier. “For their first time back in the activity, we couldn’t have asked for a better group of students. They’ve set the bar high for next year. Congratulations to all the WCS color guards and percussion ensembles that competed this season.”

Congratulations to the performance ensembles listed below.

Franklin High Winter Guard: First, Scholastic Open

Page High Indoor Percussion: First, Percussion Scholastic A

Spring Station Middle Indoor Drumline: First, Percussion Scholastic Middle

Summit High Indoor Percussion: First, Percussion Scholastic Open

Ravenwood High Indoor Percussion: Second, Percussion Scholastic Open

Ravenwood High Winter Guard: Second, Scholastic AA

Summit High A Winter Guard: Third, Scholastic A

Centennial High Cougar Percussion: Fifth, Percussion Scholastic A

Franklin High JV: Fifth, Scholastic AA

Fairview High Winter Guard: Sixth, Novice White

Summit High AAA Winter Guard: Sixth, Scholastic AAA

Page High Winter Guard: Seventh, Scholastic AAA

Spring Station Middle Cadets: Seventh, Cadet (Middle School)

Centennial High Winter Guard: Eighth, SRAA White

Independence High Winter Guard: Ninth, SRAA White

Brentwood HIgh Winter Guard: Eleventh, SRAA White

