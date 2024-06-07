Armed Suspect Wanted In Spring Hill Robbery

June 7, 2024 – Spring Hill Police Department are searching for an armed suspect in a robbery that occurred Thursday.

Police say the suspect used a handgun to force a store employee give them cash. The person was last seen on a trail that goes to the Shannon Glen neighborhood (behind Walmart).

Subject is described as a white male, 6’2” tall.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office provided their helicopter to assist in the search. The ATF also provided a detection canine. Some evidence was recovered and detectives are working to identify the suspect

Source: Spring Hill Police Department

