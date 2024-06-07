Brentwood Summer Concert Series Continues June 9 with A1A Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band

In June 2016, music legend Jimmy Buffett stopped by the West Lake Country Club in Augusta, Georgia, to perform a few songs for a private party at The Masters Golf Tournament. It was a small, intimate concert, with the crowd, packed together under strings of lights, practically standing on stage with the great singer/songwriter. Buffett needed a back-up band for the gig, so he decided to use a group he could trust – A1A.

Since 1992, when A1A won a Jimmy Buffett Sound Alike Contest for Margaritaville Records, the band has entertained Parrot Heads across the country, and with Buffett’s untimely passing last September, the tribute band is dedicated to keeping his laid-back, tropical rock music alive. For many music fans, songs like “Margaritaville,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and “Son of a Son of a Sailor” provide the one true soundtrack to summer. At 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, Brentwood residents can soak up these relaxing vibes when A1A performs at Crockett Park as part of Brentwood’s 35th Annual Summer Concert Series.

“The mix of Jimmy Buffett songs and other tropical-themed music brought people to their feet as they danced and sang the night away,” Donna Hall, with Cox Media Group – Atlanta Radio, said in 2015. She’d just heard the band at the annual Monsters of Mock Music Festival. “If you want the real Margaritaville experience, look no further than A1A!”

Last Sunday, hundreds of residents danced and sang along with The WannaBeatles as that group kicked off the Brentwood Summer Concert Series. This Sunday, while A1A performs, the event’s food truck village will again provide a space for attendees to grab a bite to eat. Vendors at the June 9 concert include:

Bradley’s Creamery

Blue Monkey Shaved Ice

Little Cancun On The Go

Smokin’ Buttz

It’s A Philly Thing

New to the concerts this year – the City will be giving away a limited number of custom vinyl stickers and T-shirts commemorating the 35th year of the concert series to anyone who follows the City’s social media accounts. Giveaways will be at the City of Brentwood table near the amphitheater, starting at 5:30 p.m., and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The concert series will continue Saturday, June 22, when the City hosts the Fourth Annual BrentFest, featuring a beer garden and a fun zone for children. This event will include performances by Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos, two pianists playing an eclectic mix of music genres, and the Spazmatics, an 80s cover band.

The Summer Concert Series will culminate with Brentwood’s popular Red, White, and Boom celebration, from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. The Downtown Band, which was named to the “Top 10 Best Party Bands in the United States” list by the Industry Expert Awards, will headline this concert, with the fireworks show set to begin at 9 p.m.

All events will take place in Crockett Park’s Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway. Be sure to follow Brentwood’s official social media accounts for updates on these events. For more information, including a list of food trucks scheduled for each event, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/summer-concert-series.

The concert series is made possible thanks to its generous sponsors. Platinum sponsors: Tennessee Titans, Pella Windows and Doors, Tractor Supply Company, TMPartners, Waves of Grace, and Wilson Bank and Trust. Gold sponsors: Austermiller, Inc., Brentwood Up, CoreCivic, RSU Contractors, and The Kaplan Family. Silver Sponsors: Brentwood Family YMCA, Grove Park Construction, Judge Beans, Williamson Prevention Coalition, and Zeitlin. Radio Sponsor: Mix 92.9.

