A One Day Music Festival Celebrating Independent Venues Takes Place in 2025

615 Indie Live, a new music event to celebrate and support Nashville’s independent venues and local artists, will take place Saturday, February 1, 2025, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and Music Venue Alliance Nashville (MVAN) announced.

Thirteen independent venues and more than 40 local artists and bands, representing diverse genres from indie rock to hip hop to jazz, are participating. Event passes are discounted to $15, including all taxes and fees. These passes grant entry to all participating venues. The event will run from noon to 2 a.m., allowing attendees to enjoy multiple shows at various locations.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MVAN, including the organization’s Emergency Relief Fund, which helps the city’s independent venues keep their doors open during times of financial crisis. Presales are now open until November 1, 2024. Passes purchased in the presale before midnight on October 31, 2024, qualify to win a Project 615 gift bag and citywide attraction pass.

“Independent music venues are the heart and soul of Music City, providing a stage for new artists across diverse genres to showcase their talent and be discovered,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “We hope 615 Indie Live will inspire Nashvillians and visitors to explore new music and discover venues they may not have visited before. Locals might even find a hidden gem right in their own neighborhoods. By holding the event during the winter, we hope to help boost business at the venues during a traditionally slow season.”

Participating venues include 3rd and Lindsley, Acme Feed & Seed, Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge, DRKMTTR Collective, Eastside Bowl, Music Makers Stage at Delgado Guitars, Night We Met, Rudy’s Jazz Room, The 5 Spot, The Basement, The Blue Room Bar at Third Man Records, The East Room and The End. Artists and bands to be announced in the coming weeks.

Recent studies, including Nashville’s Independent Venues Study and the Greater Nashville Music Census, highlight the significance of independent venues to the city’s musical landscape, as well as the financial pressures they face.

“All of the recent data clearly shows that independent venues are a foundation of Nashville’s live music ecosystem, yet they are quickly becoming an endangered species,” said MVAN President Chris Cobb. “615 Indie Live marks the beginning of exciting new partnerships born from this data, reinforcing our mission to celebrate and support an essential part of what makes us Music City. My sincerest thanks to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for partnering with us to support independent venues and local artists.”

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email