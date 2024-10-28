Jimmy John’s Launches Picklewich for a Limited Time

Jimmy John’s® is giving pickle lovers a reason to celebrate with the launch of its newest menu item, the Picklewich. This innovation delivers all the flavors of a classic Jimmy John’s sandwich, but with a twist: a giant kosher dill pickle replaces the bread, offering a juicy, crunchy, and satisfying bite. Known for its unbeatable sandwiches and signature Jimmy Pickles®, Jimmy John’s fused these fan favorites into one ultimate mashup available at participating locations nationwide, starting Monday, October 28 through Thursday, November 14.

Guests can enjoy the Picklewich in two crave-worthy options:

The Vito® Picklewich: Remixed for pickle lovers, it’s our premium meat from our Vito® original sandwiched between two halves of a juicy Jimmy Pickle®. Enjoy salami, capocollo & provolone cheese, fresh-sliced lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, and oregano-basil with a crispy, pickley crunch.

The Turkey Picklewich: We’re sandwiching premium turkey and provolone between two halves of a crisp Jimmy Pickle. With fresh-sliced lettuce and tomato, this is a fresh take on a classic sandwich combination.

Everyone knows you can’t enjoy a Jimmy John’s sandwich without Jimmy Chips®. That’s why, to complement the Picklewich, we’re bringing back the fan-favorite Pickle Jimmy Chips. The salty, sour, dilly, and delicious pickle flavor is added to classic Jimmy Chips that are made with real salt, 100% peanut oil, and thick sliced potatoes.

Skeptical about switching up your regular Jimmy John’s order? On National Sandwich Day, November 3, Jimmy John’s is offering Freaky Fast Reward Members 50% off the brand-new Picklewich when they purchase any 8-inch sandwich.* Sign up to become a Freaky Fast Rewards member at jimmyjohns.com/rewards.

Don’t worry if pickles aren’t your thing! Starting November 3, you can order your favorite 8-inch sandwich any time after 2 pm and make it a combo for free, which includes a bag of Jimmy Chips and a drink, throughout November and December. **

For more information about the Picklewich, Pickle Jimmy Chips, and to find a Jimmy John’s location near you, visit JimmyJohns.com.

Source: Inspire Brands

