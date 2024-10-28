Brentwood Sets March 29, 2025, for Arbor Day Celebration

The Brentwood Tree Board recently announced it will host the city’s popular Arbor Day celebration from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The board also released the theme for this year’s poster and writing contests – “Family Tree – Many Branches of Opportunity.”

“Our Arbor Day celebration continues to be one of the most popular annual events hosted in this community, and the Brentwood Tree Board works hard to make sure this day is always a success,” Lynn Tucker, chair of the Tree Board, said. “I hope to see everyone again in six short months as we celebrate Brentwood’s commitment to trees and the environment.”

During the spring celebration, the Tree Board will honor retiring City Manager Kirk Bednar by dedicating a tree in his honor. Bednar recently announced he plans to retire in February 2025, ending his more than 24-year career with the city.

The Tree Board also plans to open a time capsule that was buried at the library 25 years ago. The city, the Tree Board and the Brentwood Morning Rotary buried the time capsule in 2000 to commemorate the millennium.

In addition to those events, Brentwood’s 2025 Arbor Day will feature:

A “Family Tree – Many Branches of Opportunity” poster contest for local elementary and middle school students.

A “Family Tree – Many Branches of Opportunity” writing contest for local high school students.

An acorn contest, where participants guess the number of acorns in a jar.

Like previous celebrations, Brentwood’s 2025 Arbor Day will have different environmental-related vendors, free tree seedlings, free food, and free ice cream.

For information on Brentwood’s Arbor Day celebration, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/your-government/volunteer-boards-commissions/tree-board/arbor-day.

