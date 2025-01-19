16-Year-Old Innovator Battles Drink Spiking on College Campuses

You see it on crime shows, but how often do drinks actually get spiked? Spiking, which is introducing drugs like GHB or ketamine which cause drowsiness and an inability to control your body, is more prevalent than previously believed, according to two studies, one published in 2016 in the journal Psychology of Violence and another completed by LAD Bible Group about nine months ago.

In the first study, more than 6,000 students at three universities in the United States were asked if they had ever been drugged. Almost 8% said they had been drugged, while 1.4% said that they had drugged someone. Of the more than 2,000 students who participated in the second study, “a staggering 70% of 18 to 24-year-olds have either experienced or witnessed drink spiking, with over half of them being females (51%) and 69% of LGBTQ+ individuals affected.”

A local teenager, Abigail Goddard, a student at Ravenwood High School in Williamson County, has done something about it. She has developed a ground-breaking invention called Spikey, and created her own business with a pharmaceutical company to sell the product. It is a drug test kit that can be kept on your keychain, according to Fox 17 News.

The keychain contains litmus test strips that can be dipped into a drink and the color of the test strip after will report the most common date-rape drugs being used. It only takes about 15 seconds.

One thing Goddard wished was that more victims would report being drugged. She told Fox 17, “We were disappointed by the lack of statistics that there were on the problem, because 50% of these drink spiking incidents don’t get reported. Oftentimes because the victims themselves are underage drinkers and they don’t want to expose themselves.”

Goddard created a team who went directly to college campuses and talked with students. It made her aware that the problem needed to be solved.

According to the LAD report, “Despite…widespread occurrence, incidents of drink spiking are severely underreported. An alarming 87% of victims choose not to report their experiences to the police, citing reasons such as insufficient evidence (48%), believing it was too late to report after the incident (38%), and concerns about no action being taken (27%)…The research also revealed that 82% of victims would be more likely to report incidents to the police if spiking were explicitly illegal.”

Goddard has been trying to get the kits into bars, but with little success she has spent more time working to educate college students through Greek life organizations, college safety units, and college police departments.

Perhaps the new law that went into effect on January 1, 2025 requiring those serving alcohol to go through curriculum that includes training on the role of alcohol in sexual assault and harassment, and on recognizing and reporting signs of human trafficking, can help. The LAD report noted, “Only 11% of victims reported receiving supportive assistance from venue staff, while 65% expressed uncertainty about the appropriate course of action upon realizing spiking had occurred.”

Goddard was spurred to action after hearing about the Scottish college student Greg Mackie who died after his non-alcoholic drink was spiked with Ecstasy, according to News Channel 4.

She is not working alone. According to a press release, she has rallied a group of passionate high school students from across the country to raise awareness of the growing problem. Their raised voices are creating a unique dynamic of peer-to-peer education, engaging with students who would perhaps not listen to adults sharing the same message. Together they have sold hundreds of the kits.

In the future, Goddard told Channel 4, she and her team will focus on trying to get into places like Target and Walmart, as well as college bookstores.

“It’s crucial that people feel secure when they’re out enjoying themselves,” said Goddard. “Spikey isn’t just a product; it’s a statement. We’re empowering individuals to take control of their safety discreetly and effectively.”

For more information about Spikey, go to spikeyfirst.com. The website provides information about drink spiking, the product, founder Abigail Goddard, and a place to purchase Spikey kits.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email