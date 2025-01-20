Weather 1-20-23-2025 Cold

The good news is the sun will shine the next few days. The bad news is it won’t feel like it to many as the bitter cold settles in. A Cold Air Advisory remains in effect until noon Monday. We will start seeing a warmup by the weekend and the more moderate temperatures will remain for a while.
M.L.King Day
Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -1. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
