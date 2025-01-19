Nashville Soccer Club Signs Honduran Defender Andy Najar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 16, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the signing of defender Andy Najar from CD Olimpia, a top club in Honduras’ first division, Liga Nacional Apertura, through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2026. He joins midfielder Bryan Acosta as the second Honduran international and Olympian signed by Nashville SC this offseason.

“Andy is an exciting player who has the ability to contribute on both sides of the ball as he gets up and down the right flank,” said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. “His standout experiences domestically in MLS, in CONCACAF, and in Europe make him a welcome addition to our group.”

The former D.C. United Academy player began his professional career with the Red and Black and in Major League Soccer as a 17-year-old Generation adidas homegrown player in 2010. From 2010-12, the defender made 83 MLS appearances for D.C., logging 10 goals and 11 assists.

Following a successful three-year stint in the nation’s capital, Najar joined RSC Anderlecht in Belgium’s premier league where he spent the next seven seasons (2013-19), making 164 appearances across all competitions (including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League) and registering 30 goal contributions (14 goals, 16 assists).

In 2020, Najar returned to MLS on a one-year contract with LAFC before rejoining D.C. United from 2021-23. The defender made 78 MLS appearances with LA and D.C., tallying one goal and six assists.

The Honduran international returned to his home country for the 2024 season, making 39 appearances and registering three goal contributions (two goals, one assist) for CD Olimpia in the Central American Cup and the Liga Nacional Clausura and Apertura regular season and playoffs.

Internationally, Najar has appeared 55 times (five goals, one assist) for Honduras’ National Football Team in the 2014 FIFA World Cup™, World Cup Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League, Gold Cup, and international friendlies, sharing the field with newly signed Nashville SC midfielder Bryan Acosta throughout those competitions. Additionally, he was a member of the Honduran Olympic Team during the 2012 London Games, appearing in three of the team’s four matches.

