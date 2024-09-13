You Can See MGK for Free in Nashville

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, September 24th, as MGK (formerly Machine Gun Kelly) will have a free show at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall in Nashville.

The event is called River on the Rooftop, and other performers include Mckenna Grace and Avery Anna. While the event is free, entrance is on a first-come, first-serve basis, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

Here are a few other things to know.

The Skydeck stage is an outdoor covered venue. When severe weather conditions occur close to Skydeck, organizers may choose to delay a performance before deciding to cancel or proceed. Umbrellas are not admitted in the venue during concerts. All events are rain or shine.

Approved bags include medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR 12” x 12” bags, and NON-CLEAR 6.5” x 4.5” bags will be permitted following X-Ray screening. Backpacks of any kind are NOT permitted.

There are 30+ eateries and bars to choose from in Assembly Food Hall on Level 2

This is an all-ages event.

