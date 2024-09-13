OBITUARY: Michael Robert Smith

Michael Robert Smith, 79, died Tuesday September 3, 2024 at The Lantern Memory Care, Morning Pointe in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Mike was born in Weeksville, North Carolina on November 4, 1944 to George Lewis Smith and Dorothy Elizabeth Sanford Smith. He was raised and educated in Port Huron, Michigan.

He entered the U.S. Army in 1962 after graduating from Port Huron High School and served in Germany. After leaving the military Mike fell in love with the automotive industry. He began selling cars and worked and grew through the years to be the Executive Vice President/General Manager of the Saturn Division of the Campbell Automotive Group in Southern California. Leading, coaching, guiding and mentoring teams in the retail environment.

Mike owned Wood Eye Artistic Wood Creations in Dana Point, California. He moved to Tennessee in 1991 where he was employed at the Saturn Corporation and met Judy, his wife of 35 years, at the Saturn Corporation. He retired as a Retail Operations Consultant in 2006 and later became a realtor with McArthur Sanders Real Estate.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Lewis Smith, Dorothy Elizabeth Sanford Smith, and his brother Lawrence Eldon Smith and sister, Nancy Smith Blain.

Mike is survived by his wife, Julia (Judy) Smith, son David Joseph Smith, (Megan) and daughter Tammy Marie Velasquez, grandchildren Riley Smith, Carter Smith, Nicole Cribbs and Matthew Velasquez, great-grandchildren Gentry Lee Cribbs and Lilliana Pryor along with several nephews.

A heartfelt thank you to the management team, nurses, caregivers and activities team at The Lantern at Morning Pointe. They treated Mike like family and provided heartfelt love, comfort and kindness on a daily basis along with Gentiva Hospice and Dr. David Hutchings Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care PLLC.

Mike was always the kindness most generous, gentle, loving man and it was a gift to be his wife and caregiver.

A celebration of life will be held at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on September 30, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association

This obituary was published by Nashville Cremation Center.

This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.