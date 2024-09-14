Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 4

Week 4 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores below.

The scores below feature the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

We will update as scores are finalized.

Cannon County

Cannon County 12 vs Forrest 28 *Thursday, September 12

Cheatham County

Cheatham Co 6 at White House Heritage 42

Harpeth 7 at Mt Pleasant 15

Sycamore 7 at East Robertson 40

Dickson County

Creek Wood 27 vs Montgomery Central 7

Dickson County 10 at Gallatin 7 *Thursday, September 12

Davidson County

Antioch 14 at Oakland 41

Glencliff 0 vs Nolensville 42 *Thursday, September 12

Hillsboro 28 vs Cane Ridge 6

Hunters Lane 24 at Hendersonville 47

James Lawson 0 at Centennial 44

John Overton 22 vs McGavock 14 *Thursday, September 12

Maplewood 0 at East Nashville 47

Pearl Cohn 49 vs Pure Youth Academy 8

Stratford 6 at Liberty Creek 41

Whites Creek 20 vs White House 49

Christ Presbyterian Academy 34 at Montgomery Bell Academy 6

Donelson Christian Academy 35 at Providence Christian 0 *Thursday, September 12

Davidson Academy 7 at Battle Ground Academy 34

Ensworth 35 at Knoxville Catholic 0

Ezell-Harding 26 at Cornersville 40

Father Ryan 2 at Brentwood Academy 31

Franklin Road Academy 55 vs Goodpasture 8

Lipscomb Academy 7 vs Baylor 37

Maury County

Columbia 24 at Shelbyville 34

Mt Pleasant 15 vs Harpeth 7

Spring Hill 14 at Lincoln Co 49

Columbia Academy 20 at Huntingdon 42

Robertson County

Greenbrier 6 at Marshall Co 59

Innovation Academy of Robertson County0 vs MASE 56

Jo Byrnes 14 at Gordonsville 48

Sycamore 7 at East Robertson 40

Springfield 40 at Station Camp 14

White House Heritage 42 vs Cheatham Co 6

Rutherford County

Blackman 35 vs Summit 0

Eagleville 12 vs Collinwood 7

LaVergne 0 vs Page 42 *Thursday, September 12

Oakland 41 vs Antioch 14

Riverdale 24 vs Germantown 7

Siegel 0 at Coffee Co Central 21

Smyrna 9 at Ravenwood 42

Stewarts Creek 27 at Rockvale 7

Middle Tennessee Christian 27 at Clarksville Academy 7

Providence Christian 0 vs Donelson Christian Academy 35 *Thursday, September 12

Sumner County

Beech 35 at Portland 13

Gallatin 7 vs Dickson County 10 *Thursday, September 12

Hendersonville 47 vs Hunters Lane 24

Liberty Creek 41 vs Stratford 6

Station Camp 14 vs Springfield 40

Westmoreland 51 vs Jackson Co 0 *Thursday, September 12

White House 49 at Whites Creek 20

Pope John Paul II 33 vs Webb School 27

Williamson County

Brentwood 7 at Henry Co 6

Centennial 44 vs James Lawson 0

Fairview 17 at Richland 21

Independence 14 vs Franklin 35

Nolensville 42 at Glencliff 0 *Thursday, September 12

Page 42 at LaVergne0 *Thursday, September 12

Ravenwood 42 vs Smyrna 9

Spring Hill 14 at Lincoln Co 49

Summit 0 at Blackman 35

Battle Ground Academy 34 vs Davidson Academy 7 *Thursday, September 12

Brentwood Academy 31 vs Father Ryan 2

Christ Presbyterian Academy 34 at Montgomery Bell Academy 6

Franklin Road Academy 55 vs Goodpasture 8

Grace Christian Academy 7 at Friendship Christian 35 *Thursday, September 12

Wilson County

Lebanon 0 vs Cookeville 27

Mt Juliet 44 vs Warren Co 0 *Thursday, September 12

Watertown 27 vs DeKalb County 45 *Thursday, September 12

Wilson Central 0 vs Green Hill 36

Friendship Christian 35 vs Grace Christian Academy 7

Mt Juliet Christian 34 vs Red Boiling Springs 0

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email