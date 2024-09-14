Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 4

Week 4 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores below.
The scores below feature the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
We will update as scores are finalized.
Cannon County
Cannon County 12 vs Forrest 28 *Thursday, September 12
Cheatham County
Cheatham Co 6 at White House Heritage 42
Harpeth 7 at Mt Pleasant 15
Sycamore 7 at East Robertson 40
Dickson County
Creek Wood 27 vs Montgomery Central 7
Dickson County 10 at Gallatin 7 *Thursday, September 12
Davidson County
Antioch 14 at Oakland 41
Glencliff 0 vs Nolensville 42 *Thursday, September 12
Hillsboro 28 vs Cane Ridge 6
Hunters Lane 24 at Hendersonville 47
James Lawson 0 at Centennial 44
John Overton 22 vs McGavock 14 *Thursday, September 12
Maplewood 0 at East Nashville 47
Pearl Cohn 49 vs Pure Youth Academy 8
Stratford 6 at Liberty Creek 41
Whites Creek 20 vs White House 49
Christ Presbyterian Academy 34 at Montgomery Bell Academy 6
Donelson Christian Academy 35 at Providence Christian 0 *Thursday, September 12
Davidson Academy 7 at Battle Ground Academy 34
Ensworth 35 at Knoxville Catholic 0
Ezell-Harding 26 at Cornersville 40
Father Ryan 2 at Brentwood Academy 31
Franklin Road Academy 55 vs Goodpasture 8
Lipscomb Academy 7 vs Baylor 37
Maury County
Columbia 24 at Shelbyville 34
Mt Pleasant 15 vs Harpeth 7
Spring Hill 14 at Lincoln Co 49
Columbia Academy 20 at Huntingdon 42
Robertson County
Greenbrier 6 at Marshall Co 59
Innovation Academy of Robertson County0 vs MASE 56
Jo Byrnes 14 at Gordonsville 48
Sycamore 7 at East Robertson 40
Springfield 40 at Station Camp 14
White House Heritage 42 vs Cheatham Co 6
Rutherford County
Blackman 35 vs Summit 0
Eagleville 12 vs Collinwood 7
LaVergne 0 vs Page 42 *Thursday, September 12
Oakland 41 vs Antioch 14
Riverdale 24 vs Germantown 7
Siegel 0 at Coffee Co Central 21
Smyrna 9 at Ravenwood 42
Stewarts Creek 27 at Rockvale 7
Middle Tennessee Christian 27 at Clarksville Academy 7
Providence Christian 0 vs Donelson Christian Academy 35 *Thursday, September 12
Sumner County
Beech 35 at Portland 13
Gallatin 7 vs Dickson County 10 *Thursday, September 12
Hendersonville 47 vs Hunters Lane 24
Liberty Creek 41 vs Stratford 6
Station Camp 14 vs Springfield 40
Westmoreland 51 vs Jackson Co 0 *Thursday, September 12
White House 49 at Whites Creek 20
Pope John Paul II 33 vs Webb School 27
Williamson County
Brentwood 7 at Henry Co 6
Centennial 44 vs James Lawson 0
Fairview 17 at Richland 21
Independence 14 vs Franklin 35
Nolensville 42 at Glencliff 0 *Thursday, September 12
Page 42 at LaVergne0 *Thursday, September 12
Ravenwood 42 vs Smyrna 9
Spring Hill 14 at Lincoln Co 49
Summit 0 at Blackman 35
Battle Ground Academy 34 vs Davidson Academy 7 *Thursday, September 12
Brentwood Academy 31 vs Father Ryan 2
Christ Presbyterian Academy 34 at Montgomery Bell Academy 6
Franklin Road Academy 55 vs Goodpasture 8
Grace Christian Academy 7 at Friendship Christian 35 *Thursday, September 12
Wilson County
Lebanon 0 vs Cookeville 27
Mt Juliet 44 vs Warren Co 0 *Thursday, September 12
Watertown 27 vs DeKalb County 45 *Thursday, September 12
Wilson Central 0 vs Green Hill 36
Friendship Christian 35 vs Grace Christian Academy 7
Mt Juliet Christian 34 vs Red Boiling Springs 0
