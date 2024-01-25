Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Brentwood Library Book Sale

Friday-Sunday, January 26-28, 9 am – 5:30 pm, 10 am – 5:30 pm, 1 – 5:30 pm

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

The seasonal sale with the best book deals in town is back for its winter edition this week at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The Friends of the Brentwood Library invite you to come check out the thousands of new items that have been generously donated during the past few months.

To get an early start on the shopping, consider becoming a Friends of the Brentwood Library member. FOBL members will enjoy exclusive early access to the sale on January 25 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. The sale begins Friday, January 26 for the general public and runs through the weekend, with a half-price day on Sunday.

As always, the sale will feature books from a multitude of genres, including classic literature, teen fiction, cookbooks, religion, and more. This sale, in particular, will include a large selection of children’s books and books about sailing. In addition, the sale will offer an array of DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games.