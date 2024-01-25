Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Brentwood Library Book Sale
Friday-Sunday, January 26-28, 9 am – 5:30 pm, 10 am – 5:30 pm, 1 – 5:30 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
The seasonal sale with the best book deals in town is back for its winter edition this week at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The Friends of the Brentwood Library invite you to come check out the thousands of new items that have been generously donated during the past few months.
To get an early start on the shopping, consider becoming a Friends of the Brentwood Library member. FOBL members will enjoy exclusive early access to the sale on January 25 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. The sale begins Friday, January 26 for the general public and runs through the weekend, with a half-price day on Sunday.
As always, the sale will feature books from a multitude of genres, including classic literature, teen fiction, cookbooks, religion, and more. This sale, in particular, will include a large selection of children’s books and books about sailing. In addition, the sale will offer an array of DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games.
2Writer’s Round at Happenchance Social
Saturday, January 27, 7 pm
Happenchance Social, 7180 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
It’s the first writer’s round at Happenchance Social; the event will feature BIGG VINNY, Ken Harrell, and Tonja Rose.
3Funny Valentine Royal Icing Cookie Class
Saturday, January 27, 9 am
Sugar Drop, 574 Franklin Road, Franklin
Register here.
4Restaurant Week A. Marshall Hospitality
Friday-Sunday, January 26-28
A. Marshall Hospitality Restaurants
It’s the last weekend for A. Marshall Hospitality Restaurant, including Puckett’s, Scout’s Pub, Americana Taphouse, Burger Dandy, and Deacon’s New South, which will be hosting its annual A. Marshall Hospitality Restaurant Week, Jan. 22 – 28. For the third year in a row, AMH will offer food specials and giveaways across all 12 restaurants throughout Tennessee and Alabama during the week-long event, donating a portion of all proceeds to local Boys & Girls Clubs.
Find more information here.
5Jurassic World Live Tour
Friday-Sunday, January 26-28
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
JURASSIC WORLD COMES TO LIFE IN AN ACTION-PACKED, LIVE ARENA SHOW!
Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying, unexpected turn when Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park.
Join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs, including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex!
Find tickets here.